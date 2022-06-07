DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—Durham police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle.

The hit-and-run happened Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. near Durham Chapel Hill Blvd. and Academy Road.

Police said the 60-year-old victim was driving a motorcycle when he was hit by a dark colored vehicle; the victim has life-threatening injuries.

Police said the crash is under investigation and are asking for help.

If you know anything about this crash, contact Investigator J. Colquitt at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29450 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.