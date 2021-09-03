Man seriously injured in Durham shooting Friday morning, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early on Friday near downtown Durham.

Durham police responded to a shooting call in the area of the 700-block of Liberty Street around 2 a.m., officials said.

Once at the scene, police found a man who had been shot and was seriously injured. The man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. His current condition has not been released.

Authorities said this is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.