Man seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning and left a man badly injured.

According to police, the shooting happened in the area of the 2600-block of Glenbrook Drive. Authorities released the information just after 5 a.m. but did not provide a time of when the shooting occurred.

A man was transported from the scene to a local hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing and there is currently no further information available.

This story will be updated as it develops.