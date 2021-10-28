Man seriously injured in shooting at Durham apartment building, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting at an apartment building in Durham on Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the Econo Plaza Apartments, located at 3115 Fayetteville St., at approximately 12:53 a.m., police said.

Econo Plaza is listed as being part of the Durham Housing Assistance program and is a commercial dormitory for men that features furnished rooms.

Police said the man who was shot was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

There is no suspect information available at this time and police have not said yet what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

