Man critically injured in stabbing at Durham soul food restaurant

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man suffered critical injuries Sunday afternoon when he was stabbed multiple times at a soul food restaurant in Durham, police said.

The incident started as a group of people fighting around 2:15 p.m. at Let’s Eat Soul Food restaurant at 2514 Fayetteville St., Durham police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition.

The front window of the restaurant was broken during the incident.

Police said they do not have info about possible suspects.

