Man seriously wounded in Durham shooting seeks help at nearby pastor’s home

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot in Durham Monday night and went to a nearby house to seek help, witnesses and police said.

The incident happened around 9:10 p.m. near the intersection of Holloway Street at Bunn Terrace, according to Durham police.

The gunshot victim then went to a nearby home on North Guthrie Avenue where he sought help, according to the homeowner Allen Jones, who is a pastor.

Police said the victim, a man in his late 40s or early 50s, was seriously wounded and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Jones uses his home as a ministry and also provides food for people in the neighborhood.

“This community is hurt,” Jones said. “In Durham, there is so much going on. Those who decide to pull the trigger and do harm because of nothing — they need to understand that this has got to stop.”

Police said the shooting is under investigation. No information about a suspect was provided by police.

