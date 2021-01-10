Man shoots, kills thief during attempted robbery in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A would-be thief was shot and killed in Durham Saturday evening, police say.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. in the 3600 block of North Duke Street, according to Durham police.

“Initial report indicates a victim shot in self-defense when a suspect attempted to rob him,” a police statement on Twitter said.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died.

A witness said she heard three gunshots and then saw a man lying on the ground.

Saturday night, police had part of the parking lot blocked off at the North Duke Crossing shopping center.

No other details were released by police.