Man shot 3 times as street corner argument escalates in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot in broad daylight in Durham Saturday afternoon, police said.
The incident was reported at 12:45 p.m. at the corner of Liberty Street and Eastway Avenue, according to Durham police.
Officers said two men were arguing when one shot the other three times.
The suspect fled the scene. Police did not say what the men were arguing about.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.
Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
