DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was seriously injured Monday after he was shot following an altercation, Durham police said.

Police said the man was shot just before 5 p.m. along the 900 block of Chalk Level Road. He was taken to the hospital.

The incident took place at the Marquis Gardens Apartment complex where police blocked off a stairwell of a building where the shooting happened.

No further information was released. The investigation is ongoing.