Man shot after his sister is involved in domestic violence incident in Durham, police say

Durham County News

Durham police at the Extended Stay America after the shooting Saturday. CBS 17 photo

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was hit by gunfire after his sister was involved in a domestic dispute in Durham Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 5:20 p.m. and was reported as a domestic violence with a weapon call, according to Durham police.

A woman was involved in a domestic violence incident with a suspect at the Extended Stay America at 4515  N.C. 55, just off Interstate 40.

After the domestic violence incident, the suspect fired a gun, police said. The adult brother of the woman was hit by a gunshot, suffering a “graze wound,” a news release from Durham police said.

The man who was shot suffered injuries that are non-life-threatening, police said.

The suspect with the gun was arrested, police said.

The suspect’s name was not released. No other information was provided by police.

