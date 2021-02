DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the area of S. Alston and Linwood avenues around 4:30 a.m., officials said.

A man was located at the scene and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and police said they don’t currently have any other information to release at this time.