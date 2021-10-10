Man shot at Durham Millennium Hotel Sunday morning

One man was shot at the Durham Millennium Hotel early Sunday morning (Crystal Price).

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One man was shot and transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries after being shot at the Millennium Hotel in Durham early Sunday morning.

Police set up markers and are currently in an active investigation. (Crystal Price)

Durham police responded to the 2800 block of Campus Walk Avenue at approximately 4 a.m. where they found the victim in the parking lot.

CBS 17’s Crystal Price reports that officers taped off the back of the hotel and have 10 evidence markers down in the active investigation.

The preliminary investigation confirms there was a gathering in the parking lot that led to a disturbance and the gunfire, police said.

Crystal Price contributed to this story.