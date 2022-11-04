DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators in Durham are working to locate a suspect who is believed to be tied to a road rage call that escalated to a rolling gunfire situation on Oct. 28.

On Friday, the Durham Police Department said the incident took place in the area of Goodwin and Infinity roads just before 2 p.m.

Police released images of the suspect vehicle on Friday in hopes that the community can help locate the male suspect in the case.

Police describe the vehicle as possibly a Nissan Rogue with one black rim on the front tires and silver rims on the back tires.

Anyone who believes they have information that can help identify the driver is asked to contact Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. These tips can be made fully anonymously.