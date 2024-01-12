DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Lee Street on Friday, police said.

Around 6:55 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Lee Street, according to police.

Police said when they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot. EMS crews transported the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Investigators are at the scene. Police said they believe this is an isolated incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator J. Eason at 919-560-4440 ext. 29122 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.