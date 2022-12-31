DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a man was shot dead in a vehicle Friday night.

Shortly after 10:55 p.m., officers said they were called to Holloway St. in reference to a gunshot wound.

When they arrived, they said they found a man who was shot in a vehicle.

EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to the police department.

Investigators said the shooting does not appear to be random.

Police had closed Holloway St. between South Joyland Ave. and South Woodcrest St. until further notice.

At 8:02 a.m., they said the roads were back open for normal traffic.

The investigation remains active.

The police department has not yet released the name of the victim or details about any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator A. Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29283 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.