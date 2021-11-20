Man shot during altercation at Durham apartment complex, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot during an altercation at an apartment complex in Durham early Saturday morning, police said.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the Alvista Apartments along the 4800 block of University Drive. They found a man who had been shot during an altercation with another man, police said.

The altercation happened inside of an apartment, Durham police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.