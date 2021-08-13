Man shot ‘during an argument and fight,’ Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday night during an altercation, officials said.

Officers responded to the 1300-block of Morreene Road around 10:35 p.m. in reference to a shooting call. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male who had been shot.

According to police, the man was shot “during an argument and fight with several suspects who fled the scene.”

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information about the shooting you’re asked to call Durham Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200.