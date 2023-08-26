DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was grazed in his leg when one of two gunmen fired a shot at him during a broad-daylight robbery in Durham County late Saturday morning, deputies said.

The incident was reported just before noon in the 1700 block of South Miami Boulevard, according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses told deputies that a man who was walking through a convenience store parking lot was approached by two masked men who both had guns, the news release said.

“They demanded the man’s jewelry and wallet. One of the suspects fired a single shot that grazed the victim on the leg,” the news release said.

The duo then stole the victim’s jewelry, wallet, and cellphone. The pair then fled in a white 4-door Ford F-150 pickup truck with 30-day temporary tags.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for a minor injury, deputies said.

The news release said anyone with information about the armed robbery should contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office by calling 919-560-0900.