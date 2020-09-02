Man shot during carjacking at Durham apartment complex, police say

Durham County News

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot during what Durham police called “an apparent carjacking” Wednesday morning.

According to police, a shooting and carjacking was reported just before 6 a.m. in the 4900-block of Page Road at the Featherstone Village Apartments complex.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said they don’t currently have any suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

