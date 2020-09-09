Man shot in Durham apartment complex Wednesday morning, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was injured in a shooting at a Durham apartment complex Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The shooting happened at the Strawberry Hill apartment complex on New Castle Road just off of Stadium Drive.

Police did not say what led to the shooting or when it occurred, only that one person was shot and injured.

The scene at Strawberry Hill apartments in Durham (Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

Photos from our crew at the scene show a large parking lot completely closed off with crime scene tape and at least 28 evidence markers scattered across the area.

At least one officer was seen examining a pickup truck surrounded by evidence markers.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This story will be updated as it develops.

