DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was injured in a shooting at a Durham apartment complex Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
The shooting happened at the Strawberry Hill apartment complex on New Castle Road just off of Stadium Drive.
Police did not say what led to the shooting or when it occurred, only that one person was shot and injured.
Photos from our crew at the scene show a large parking lot completely closed off with crime scene tape and at least 28 evidence markers scattered across the area.
At least one officer was seen examining a pickup truck surrounded by evidence markers.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This story will be updated as it develops.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Walmart testing drones for deliveries in Fayetteville
- Man shot in Durham apartment complex Wednesday morning, police say
- Woman, unborn child killed in hit-and-run as police pursue DUI suspect, officials say
- Tennessee woman spotted chewing on horse’s mane charged with public intoxication
- Sea butterflies wash up on NC beaches, cause pain for beachgoers
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now