DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot in Durham early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said on Tuesday at 6 a.m., officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Summer Storm Drive in northern Durham. After arriving, they found a man who was shot.

EMS responded and the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is active and no other details were available.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.