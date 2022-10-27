DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating after a man was shot in broad daylight on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 3:20 p.m., officers said they were called to the 500 block of Liberty St. in reference to a shooting.

When they got to the scene, they said they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to the police department.

The investigation remains active and no further details were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.