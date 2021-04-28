Man shot in Durham, road closed while police investigate

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the 1700 block of Morehead Avenue just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. They arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The scene is near Maplewood Cemetery. Morehead Avenue is closed between Chapel Hill Road and Rex Street “until further notice,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.