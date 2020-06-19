Man shot in Durham walks into hospital ER, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a shooting victim walked into a hospital emergency room following the incident Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. after a 29-year-old man was shot near the intersection of Drew Street and N. Hyde Park Avenue, according to a news release from Durham police.

Police initially responded after the man walked into Duke Hosptial’s emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound, the news release said.

After an investigation, police said they were able to determine the approximate location of the shooting.

Police said they are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

