Man shot in Durham while trying to stop car break-in, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot after trying to stop a person who was breaking into his car on Tuesday morning in Durham, police said.

The shooting occurred at approximately 4:10 a.m. in the 4400-block of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, according to officials.

Police said the man was shot when he confronted a suspect who was breaking into his car.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries police said were “reported as non-life threatening.”

Police did not provide any suspect information.