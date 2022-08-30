DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in north Durham, police said.

The Durham Police Department said officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Castle Road.

Officers said they found an adult male with a gunshot wound.

The man, who was not publicly identified, was taken to a hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Police said they do not believe the incident was random but had no further information Tuesday afternoon.

If you have information about it, you may call Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Callers never have to identify themselves and could be eligible for a case reward.