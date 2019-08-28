Man shot in stomach after altercation with woman near NCCU in Durham, police say

Durham County News
Posted: / Updated:
police tape photo_1549016192746.jpg.jpg

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is in custody and a man is in the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries following an altercation and shooting Tuesday night, according to Durham police.

Officers responded to the shooting near Nelson and Fayetteville streets, near the North Carolina Central University campus, around 8:25 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

According to police, a male and female were involved in some type of altercation inside a house that spilled out into the yard. The female then pulled out a gun and a struggle ensued between the two and the man was shot in the stomach.

The male victim was transported to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. The woman is in custody and police did not say if charges have been filed.

The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released.

This shooting was the fifth in Durham in a little over 24 hours. Six men were shot in four drive-bys on Monday, the first shooting was reported at 4:45 p.m. and the last around 11:15 p.m.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss