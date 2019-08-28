Man shot in stomach after altercation with woman near NCCU in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is in custody and a man is in the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries following an altercation and shooting Tuesday night, according to Durham police.

Officers responded to the shooting near Nelson and Fayetteville streets, near the North Carolina Central University campus, around 8:25 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

According to police, a male and female were involved in some type of altercation inside a house that spilled out into the yard. The female then pulled out a gun and a struggle ensued between the two and the man was shot in the stomach.

The male victim was transported to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. The woman is in custody and police did not say if charges have been filed.

The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released.

This shooting was the fifth in Durham in a little over 24 hours. Six men were shot in four drive-bys on Monday, the first shooting was reported at 4:45 p.m. and the last around 11:15 p.m.

