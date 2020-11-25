Man shot in the arm during drive-by in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Officers are investigating after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Durham Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The man was on Hoover Road near Angier Avenue when a person or people in a passing vehicle fired shots, hitting him in the arm, police said.

The victim is expected to recover.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.