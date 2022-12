DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A man was shot and injured at a Durham apartment complex, according to police.

This happened Tuesday night just after 7: 30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road.

Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers.

Police have not released any information on a suspect at this time.