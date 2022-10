DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Saturday in Durham, according to police.

This happened just after noon in the 1400 block of Wabash Street.

When they arrived at the scene, police said they found the victim with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you know anything about this, call Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.