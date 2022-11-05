DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., officers said they were called to the 700 block of North Hyde Park Ave. in reference to someone that had been shot.

When they got to the scene, they said they found a man who was unresponsive.

EMS took him to a hospital where he later died, according to the police department.

Police say the investigation remains active.

They plan to release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator A. Harton at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29312 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.