DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was killed in a Saturday morning shooting has been identified.

Demario Montez Metts, 35, of Oxford, died after being shot around 5:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, police said. His identity was released by police on Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found Metts who was unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to police.

Police said there was no further information at this time.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Investigator A. Harton at (919)560-4440 ext. 29312 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.