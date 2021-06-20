Man shot, killed in parking lot of business complex, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a business complex, Durham police said.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at 2419 Guess Road.

Police said a man was shot and killed, but would not say what led up to the shooting.

Witnesses on scene told CBS 17 that they heard around six gun shots in the parking lot.

This is the sixth person shot in the last six days in Durham.

On Thursday night, two people were killed and another two were injured in a quadruple shooting along the 1600 block of Holloway Street, which is near the intersection of North Briggs Avenue.

Less than four hours later on early Friday morning, a woman was shot in an unrelated shooting in the 4000-block of Tranquil Road by her boyfriend.

So far this year in Durham, there have been more than 350 shooting incidents and more than 110 people have been shot.