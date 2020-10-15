Man shot, killed while standing outside in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are looking for a suspect or suspects after a man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Durham.
The shooting was reported along the 300 block of Junction Road, Durham police said just before 8:15 p.m. They said an adult male was shot while standing outside and that the suspect or suspects fled on foot.
The man died at the scene, police said.
CBS 17 has a crew on its way to the scene and will update this story as it develops.
