Man shot multiple times, killed inside Dupree Street home, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death on Monday afternoon, officials said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500-block of Dupree Street, which is by the Farrison-Newton Communications Building on the campus of North Carolina Central University, just after 1 p.m., according to police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man inside a home who had been shot to death. Police said the man was shot multiple times.

The location of Monday’s shooting was just a few blocks west of Saturday night’s double-fatal shooting on the NCCU campus.

The department’s preliminary investigation shows that the shooting does not appear to be random, police said.

There is currently no suspect information. Police have not released the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Bongarten at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.