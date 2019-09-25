Man shot multiple times on Durham street, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times near downtown Wednesday morning.
According to police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1300-block of Bacon Street shortly after 8 a.m. Once on scene, police found a man who had been shot multiple times.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that police believe are non-life threatening.
Police said that while investigating the shooting they were able to determine that the incident didn’t occur on Bacon Street but instead happened on Nixon Street.
No charges have been filed and there’s no suspect information at this time. Police did not provide any further information on the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
