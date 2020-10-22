Man shot near Duke University’s campus, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening near Duke University’s campus.

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Burch Avenue and Swan Street, which is just off Duke University Road.

A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No additional information was available.

As of Oct. 17, Durham police responded to 767 shootings in 2020, which is an increase from 546 shootings in Durham during the same time period in 2019. City leaders have discussed various ways to combat the rise in gun violence.

Mayor Steve Schewel supports stricter gun laws. Police Chief C.J. Davis said gunshot detection technology may have a preventative effect. City councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton helped launch an initiative, called 1,000 Black Men, which is aimed at mentoring young men in the community.

More headlines from CBS17.com: