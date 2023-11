DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man has died after police say a shooting occurred on Glasson Street in Durham on Tuesday evening.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers responded at around 5:53 p.m. to a report of a gunshot wound on the 3400 block of Glasson Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found William Smith, 28, with a gunshot wound.

Smith was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later died.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.