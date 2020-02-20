Man shot, seriously injured at Durham intersection, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a man was shot and seriously injured at an intersection on Thursday morning, according to officials.
Officers were flagged down around 8:30 a.m. and told that a man had been shot at the intersection of Holloway and Raynor streets, police said.
Police responded to the scene and found the victim there. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing. There is no suspect information available at this time.
CBS 17 has a crew at the scene.
