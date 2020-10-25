Man shot ‘several times’ in Durham neighborhood, police say

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a man was shot “several times” Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. in the 900 block of Juniper Street, which is near N. Alston Avenue north of Holloway Street, according to Durham police.

During the shooting, the man was hit several times in his leg, police said.

There were more than a dozen evidence markers, which are usually used to note where shell casings landed, in the street.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the gunshot wounds do not appear to be life-threatening.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories