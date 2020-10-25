Man shot ‘several times’ in Durham neighborhood, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a man was shot “several times” Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. in the 900 block of Juniper Street, which is near N. Alston Avenue north of Holloway Street, according to Durham police.

During the shooting, the man was hit several times in his leg, police said.

There were more than a dozen evidence markers, which are usually used to note where shell casings landed, in the street.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the gunshot wounds do not appear to be life-threatening.