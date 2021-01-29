Man shot ‘several times’ in Durham neighborhood suffers life-threatening injuries, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man suffered life-threatening wounds in a shooting in Durham Friday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Reservoir Street, which is in a small neighborhood just north of Durham Technical Community College, Durham police said.

The man was “shot several times while he was outside” a home along the street, according to a statement from police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

People who gathered at the scene told CBS 17 that they heard seven gunshots.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.