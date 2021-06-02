Man shot, suffers life-threatening injuries, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a man was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
Police responded to a shooting in the 1600-block of Holloway Street near N. Briggs Avenue after 11 a.m.
The area around a convenience store was blocked off with police tape and a black car was parked within the crime scene, according to a photo from CBS 17 reporter Crystal Price.
At least 20 evidence markers could be seen on the ground at the scene, Price said.
People at a nearby barbershop told Price that they heard around 15 gunshots and immediately dropped to the ground.
The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The shooting is under investigation and no further information is available at this time, police said.