Man shot, suffers life-threatening injuries, Durham police say

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a man was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The shooting scene at Holloway Street and N. Briggs Avenue (Photo: Crystal Price/CBS 17)

Police responded to a shooting in the 1600-block of Holloway Street near N. Briggs Avenue after 11 a.m.

The area around a convenience store was blocked off with police tape and a black car was parked within the crime scene, according to a photo from CBS 17 reporter Crystal Price.

At least 20 evidence markers could be seen on the ground at the scene, Price said.

People at a nearby barbershop told Price that they heard around 15 gunshots and immediately dropped to the ground.

The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The shooting is under investigation and no further information is available at this time, police said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories