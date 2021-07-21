Man shot twice in midday shooting in Durham; police investigating it as possible drive-by

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot twice in a possible drive-by in the middle of the day Wednesday, Durham police said.

Just after 3:20 p.m., officers responded to Berwyn Avenue, which is north of Interstate 85.

They arrived to find a man who had been shot twice in the leg. His wounds were described as non-life-threatening, police said.

According to a captain on scene, the shooting is being investigated as a possible drive-by.

No information was available on a possible suspect.

The neighborhood was also the scene of another drive-by on May 29. In that case, a mother driving with three children in her car was shot four times. She ended up crashing the car into a home along Berwyn Avenue and taken to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

CBS 17 will update this story when more information becomes available.