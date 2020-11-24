Man shot while inside of vehicle, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say a man was shot while inside of a vehicle Monday evening.

Police say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Roxboro Street.

Police believe suspects shot into a vehicle occupied by the man.

The man was later taken to the hospital. There is no word on how many times the man was struck by a bullet or his medical condition.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

This story will be updated.