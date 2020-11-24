Man shot while inside of vehicle, Durham police say

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say a man was shot while inside of a vehicle Monday evening.

Police say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Roxboro Street.

Police believe suspects shot into a vehicle occupied by the man.

The man was later taken to the hospital. There is no word on how many times the man was struck by a bullet or his medical condition.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

This story will be updated.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories