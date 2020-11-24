Man shot while inside of vehicle, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say a man was shot while inside of a vehicle Monday evening.
Police say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Roxboro Street.
Police believe suspects shot into a vehicle occupied by the man.
The man was later taken to the hospital. There is no word on how many times the man was struck by a bullet or his medical condition.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
This story will be updated.
