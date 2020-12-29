Man shot while walking to his car in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was injured after being shot while walking to his car Tuesday afternoon in Durham, police said.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. along the 220 block of North Roxboro Street, Durham police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No further information was released.
