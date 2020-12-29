Man shot while walking to his car in Durham, police say

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was injured after being shot while walking to his car Tuesday afternoon in Durham, police said.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. along the 220 block of North Roxboro Street, Durham police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was released.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Click here to see what’s trending on CBS17.com >

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories