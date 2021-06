DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a man was shot in a drive-by while sitting in his vehicle Monday morning.

According to police, a man was sitting in his vehicle at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Linwood Avenue at approximately 3:25 a.m. when someone in a passing car shot him.

Police said the man’s injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

There is currently no suspect information available.