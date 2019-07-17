Man sitting outside Durham apartment struck by shots fired from vehicle, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man suffered life-threatening injuries after someone in a vehicle shot him while he was standing outside an apartment building Wednesday morning, Durham police said.
The shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 3600-block of Danube Lane.
According to police, the man was sitting in front of an apartment when a vehicle pulled up, stopped and then a man sitting in the vehicle fired off multiple shots. The victim was hit by the gunfire and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
No charges have been filed and there is no suspect information available.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Tennessee man charged after deputies say he admitted to having sex with a dog
- Mothers of men missing make plea for help after car found abandoned in Raleigh
- Armed robbery in Orange County results in multi-agency chase, police say
- Woman accidentally breaks ‘cancer-free’ bell in excitement over defeat of breast cancer
- Florida congressman suggests using El Chapo’s money to build wall
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now