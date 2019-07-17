Man sitting outside Durham apartment struck by shots fired from vehicle, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man suffered life-threatening injuries after someone in a vehicle shot him while he was standing outside an apartment building Wednesday morning, Durham police said.

The shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 3600-block of Danube Lane.

According to police, the man was sitting in front of an apartment when a vehicle pulled up, stopped and then a man sitting in the vehicle fired off multiple shots. The victim was hit by the gunfire and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No charges have been filed and there is no suspect information available.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

