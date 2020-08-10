Man sought after 1 dead, 1 wounded in Durham County shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect has been named after a man was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting last month along Cheek Road, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Deputies responded around 12:45 p.m. July 27 to a report of a shooting on the 2800 block of Cheek Road, which is east of the city of Durham.
Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.
Damario Isiah Poole, 31, later died, deputies said.
On Monday, deputies said Christopher O’Neal Crews, 28, is a suspect in the case.
Crews is wanted on charges of aid and abet assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, accessory after the fact, and felony conspiracy, a news release said.
Crews, who spends time in Durham, Granville, and Vance counties, may be driving a silver 2017 Buick Verano with a 30-day tag 26374780, deputies said.
Anyone with information on Crews’ whereabouts or the location of the vehicle should contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0990 immediately.
