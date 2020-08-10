Man sought after 1 dead, 1 wounded in Durham County shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect has been named after a man was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting last month along Cheek Road, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies responded around 12:45 p.m. July 27 to a report of a shooting on the 2800 block of Cheek Road, which is east of the city of Durham.

Christopher O’Neal Crews

Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Damario Isiah Poole, 31, later died, deputies said.

On Monday, deputies said Christopher O’Neal Crews, 28, is a suspect in the case.

Crews is wanted on charges of aid and abet assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, accessory after the fact, and felony conspiracy, a news release said.

Crews, who spends time in Durham, Granville, and Vance counties, may be driving a silver 2017 Buick Verano with a 30-day tag 26374780, deputies said.

Anyone with information on Crews’ whereabouts or the location of the vehicle should contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0990 immediately.

The silver 2017 Buick Verano that Crews is believed to be driving, deputies say.

