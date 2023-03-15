DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they are seeking a man who shot a person earlier this year in the McDougald Terrace neighborhood.

Police made the announcement about the suspect in the Jan. 21 shooting in a “Wanted Wednesday” news release.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Sima Avenue and Dorothy Drive, according to Durham police.

When police arrived, they found a man who was shot. The victim suffered “potentially life-threatening injuries” and was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Courtesy: Durham Police Department

It’s not known if the shooting was random or if the man was targeted, according to police.

Police also did not say if the victim has recovered from the gunfire.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a black hoodie, mask, and beige pants. The suspect was wearing an external knee brace on his left knee along with a small bag/satchel worn across his chest.

Police asked anyone who can identify the man to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.