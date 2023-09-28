DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed early Thursday morning in Durham and has serious injuries, according to police.

Police said shortly before 3 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 1100 block of Wabash Street. After arriving, they found a man who was stabbed.

He was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was released.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.